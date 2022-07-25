MLB Rumors: Cardinals Emerge As Frontrunner To Acquire Juan Soto

NESN Logo Sign In

The Aug. 2, Major League Baseball trade deadline is fast approaching, as teams across the league have just over a week to get deals done. Yes, that includes those vying for Washington Nationals superstar Juan Soto.

Soto is the crown jewel of the 2022 deadline, and has been linked to about a half-dozen teams. On Sunday, a frontrunner reportedly emerged to land the 23-year-old.

“The (New York) Mets and Yankees are among at least a half-dozen teams believed to have checked in (on Juan Soto). But there is no early sense that either New York team is at the forefront of talks,” Jon Heyman and Joel Sherman wrote for the New York Post. “A few suitors have been told the Nats are focusing on one or two teams at the moment, and some believe the (St. Louis) Cardinals are in the group getting early attention. The (Seattle) Mariners are yet another team seen early as having a chance in this derby.

“The Nats are an organization that relies heavily on scouting, and there’s word they like a lot of the Cardinals’ young players and prospects. The Cardinals line up for what the Nationals want — not just prospects, but young, controllable players already in the majors. Their top young major leaguers include outfielders Dylan Carlson, Harrison Bader and Tyler O’Neill, plus infielders Nolan Gorman and Brendan Donovan. Third baseman Jordan Walker, shortstop Masyn Winn and pitcher Matt Liberatore are among the best prospects in the sport.”

If the Cardinals were to land Soto, it would be welcomed news for the Boston Red Sox — who would stay out of arms reach from one of the best-young hitters in the sport. The Cardinals on the other hand, would add Soto to an All-Star lineup that includes Nolan Arenado and Paul Goldschmidt, as well as presumably one or two of the players listed above.

The stories should continue to roll in regarding Soto as we bear down on the deadline, and Red Sox fans can only hope things continue to trend on the National League side of things.