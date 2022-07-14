MLB Rumors: Freddie Freeman’s Ex-Agent Suing Doug Gottlieb After Report

NESN Logo Sign In

The twisted and bizarre saga including Freddie Freeman and his former agency seemingly took another turn Thursday.

Freeman’s former agent, Casey Close, has sued FOX Sports personality Doug Gottlieb for libel, according to ESPN’s MLB insider Jeff Passan. Gottlieb, Close says, defamed Close and Excel Sports Management in a tweet regarding the contract negotiations of Freeman.

Agent Casey Close sued radio host Doug Gottlieb for libel Thursday, alleging in a complaint that Gottlieb defamed him and Excel Sports Management in a tweet regarding the contract negotiations of Dodgers star Freddie Freeman, according to court documents obtained by ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 14, 2022

It comes after Gottlieb tweeted that Close never told Freeman, the longtime star of the Atlanta Braves, about Atlanta’s offseason offer. The free-agent Freeman went on to sign with the Los Angeles Dodgers for six years and $162 million.

“Casey Close never told Freeman about the Braves’ final offer, this is why Freeman fired him,” Gottlieb tweeted June 29.

Gottlieb indicated that Freeman did not know until the Dodgers were playing in Atlanta in late June. Close, representing Excel Sports, was fired by Freeman after the trip to Atlanta.

Excel Sports previously issued a statement on behalf of Close denying the allegations from Gottlieb.