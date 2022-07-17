NASCAR Ambetter 301 Lineup: Starting Order For Race At NHMS

LOUDON, N.H. — The NASCAR Cup Series makes its way up north at New Hampshire Motor Speedway as the starting order for the Ambetter 301 has been finalized.
Chase Elliot will hope for a repeat performance Sunday after winning the Quaker State 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway on July 10. Elliot stands as the Cup Series leader with 684 points and will take second position behind Martin Truex Jr.
Ross Chastain took second at the Quaker State 400, but he earned himself controversy after a wreck during the race from Austin Dillion and Denny Hamlin. Chastain will start 18th.
Here is the full starting lineup for Sunday’s race:
(R) — Rookie
(i) — Ineligible to collect Cup Series points
1. Martin Truex Jr.
2. Chase Elliott
3. Kurt Busch
4. Bubba Wallace
5. Christopher Bell
6. William Byron
7. Aric Almirola
8. Kyle Larson
9. Brad Keselowski
10. Kevin Harvick
11. Ryan Blaney
12. Joey Logano
13. Tyler Reddick
14. Denny Hamlin
15. Michael McDowell
16. Chris Buescher
17. Kyle Busch
18. Ross Chastain
19. Daniel Suarez
20. AJ Allmendinger (i)
21. Corey LaJoie
22. Erik Jones
23. Cole Custer
24. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
25. Justin Haley
26. Todd Gilliland (R)
27. Alex Bowman
28. Austin Cindric (R)
29. Chase Briscoe
30. Austin Dillon
31. Harrison Burton (R)
32. BJ McLeod (i)
33. JJ Yeley (i)
34. Josh Bilicki (i)
35. Ty Dillon
36. Cody Ware