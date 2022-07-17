NASCAR Ambetter 301 Lineup: Starting Order For Race At NHMS

Martin Truex Jr. earns the pole position

LOUDON, N.H. — The NASCAR Cup Series makes its way up north at New Hampshire Motor Speedway as the starting order for the Ambetter 301 has been finalized.

Chase Elliot will hope for a repeat performance Sunday after winning the Quaker State 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway on July 10. Elliot stands as the Cup Series leader with 684 points and will take second position behind Martin Truex Jr.

Ross Chastain took second at the Quaker State 400, but he earned himself controversy after a wreck during the race from Austin Dillion and Denny Hamlin. Chastain will start 18th.

Here is the full starting lineup for Sunday’s race:

(R) — Rookie
(i) — Ineligible to collect Cup Series points

1. Martin Truex Jr.

2. Chase Elliott

3. Kurt Busch

4. Bubba Wallace

5. Christopher Bell

6. William Byron

7. Aric Almirola

8. Kyle Larson

9. Brad Keselowski

10. Kevin Harvick

11. Ryan Blaney

12. Joey Logano

13. Tyler Reddick

14. Denny Hamlin

15. Michael McDowell

16. Chris Buescher

17. Kyle Busch

18. Ross Chastain

19. Daniel Suarez

20. AJ Allmendinger (i)

21. Corey LaJoie

22. Erik Jones

23. Cole Custer

24. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

25. Justin Haley

26. Todd Gilliland (R)

27. Alex Bowman

28. Austin Cindric (R)

29. Chase Briscoe

30. Austin Dillon

31. Harrison Burton (R)

32. BJ McLeod (i)

33. JJ Yeley (i)

34. Josh Bilicki (i)

35. Ty Dillon

36. Cody Ware

NACAR driver Chase Elliott
