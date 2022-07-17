Red Sox Vs. Yankees Lineups: Chris Sale Starts In Series Finale

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox and the New York Yankees will meet for their series finale Sunday, Major League Baseball’s final day of play before the All-Star break.

Chris Sale is set to take the mound for the visitors at Yankee Stadium. The veteran left-hander was very solid in his 2022 season debut, as he only allowed three hits over five scoreless innings against the Tampa Bay Rays. Sale is in search of his first win against the Yankees since October of 2018.

The seven-time All-Star will be opposed by another top talent in Gerrit Cole. The right-hander notched a win over the Red Sox at Fenway Park on July 7 despite allowing five runs over six innings.

We won’t see any lineup changes for Boston in the matinee matchup, as manager Alex Cora is rolling with the same starting nine he used in Saturday night’s loss.

Here are the full lineups for Sunday’s Red Sox-Yankees game:

RED SOX (48-44)

Jarren Duran, RF

Rafael Devers, 3B

Xander Bogaerts, SS

J.D. Martinez, DH

Alex Verdugo, LF

Christian Vázquez, C

Franchy Cordero, 1B

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Jeter Downs, 2B

Chris Sale, LHP (0-0, 0.00 ERA)