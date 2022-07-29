Nathan Eovaldi Hopeful To Stay With Red Sox Organization ‘Forever’

NESN Logo Sign In

The 2022 Major League Baseball trade deadline is right around the corner and the Boston Red Sox have some decisions to make.

While Xander Bogaerts revealed the team told the All-Star shortstop would not be traded come Aug. 2, the same guarantee can’t be made about other players.

Including Nathan Eovaldi.

The Red Sox pitcher joined the “Bradfo Sho” podcast with WEEI’s Rob Bradford and revealed he is hopeful to remain with the organization “forever.”

“I love being over here with the Red Sox. I feel like we’re gonna put a team out there that’s gonna give us a chance to win ball games and ultimately the World Series every time we’re out.” Eovaldi told Bradford. “I understand it?s a business and they?re gonna do what they have to do to continue to make the organization better.

“I love the organization here. I want to be a part of this organization forever.”

Eovaldi has done well since coming to Boston and won a World Series with the Sox in 2018. He played a crucial role in the 18-inning marathon that was Game 5 against the Los Angeles Dodgers.