Jets On Way Up? Three Gang Green Bets That Could Hit In 2022 Season

With NFL training camp in full swing, now is the best time to grab great value on bets in the futures market.

We’ve talked at great length about the New England Patriots season outlook on our NESN shows “The Ultimate Betting Show” and “Lunch Line.” Here on NESNBets.com, we have countless articles on how to bet the Pats.

Now, let’s examine how to bet their AFC East foes. We’ll focus on the seemingly always-rebuilding, consistent bottom-dwelling New York Jets. Although New York seemingly had a great NFL draft class, I don’t think they will climb the AFC East ladder yet, but the future does seem bright.

Here are three ways I’ll bet on this young upstart team this season. Let’s start with the win total.

OVER 5.5 wins

The Jets’ season win total is set at 5.5 in most sportsbooks and it’s easy to see why. The Jets haven’t had a winning season since 2010. Although I don’t believe that this team will have a winning season now, I am betting the over at -160 on FanDuel for the Jets this season. Their post-Thanksgiving schedule is peppered with teams like the Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Jacksonville Jaguars and Seattle Seahawks. Those teams are all rebuilding and expected to struggle this season. The Jets are further along in their rebuild than all those teams, so if New York is at least within striking distance of cashing this ticket by the time we get to the easier part of their schedule, I believe in Robert Saleh and the crew, getting us over the finish line.

Robert Saleh Coach of the Year +2800

Speaking of Saleh, he is my sleeper pick for NFL Coach Of The Year. From an organizational standpoint, the Jets have nowhere to go but up. Saleh was hired because of his unique personality traits as a coach. He’s a no-nonsense, tough, intense and defensive-minded coach. I also think he is tailor-made for the New York media; he seems to always say the right thing while simultaneously not backing down from the pressure. The reality is, to win this award, all Saleh needs to do is make the Jets relevant late in the season. If the Jets are to win 7-8 games this season, for example, they will mathematically still be alive in the playoff hunt in December. Saleh is a capable leader and that’s why I’m betting him at 28-1 on DraftKings Sportsbook to win the award.

Ahmad Gardner Defensive Rookie of the Year +1000

There are a few young players on this roster who could have big seasons, but only one can win NFL Defensive Rookie Of The Year. My bet for that award is Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner at 10-1 on DraftKings. Statistically, the Jets ranked dead-last in both points and yards allowed last season, so drafting this stud cornerback out of the University of Cincinnati fourth overall will make an immediate impact. Gardner has been compared to Richard Sherman and has the swag to match. His length and tackling ability made him a top pick, and when you combine that with the cool nickname “Sauce” and the fact that he plays in New York, he should be popular off the field, too. In addition to winning more games, this organization sure could also use a dose of coolness.