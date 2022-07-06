Nick Pivetta, Yandy Díaz Share Sides Of Heated Exchange In Red Sox-Rays

NESN Logo Sign In

Tensions ran a bit high Tuesday night when Nick Pivetta and Yandy Díaz exchanged a few words in the fifth inning between the Boston Red Sox and the Tampa Bay Rays.

Pivetta’s pitch was inside to Díaz before the pitcher shouted an expletive at himself, but Díaz heard it and thought it was directed toward him. A few words were exchanged, some steps were taken and a few players emerged from the dugout, but nothing came of it.

After the Red Sox’s 8-4 loss, Pivetta didn’t have too much to say about the dust-up.

“Not worth a comment, to be honest with you,” he told reporters, per audio provided by the team.

Fans shouldn’t read too much into what Pivetta said because Díaz shared his side of the story and it turns out it all was just a misunderstanding.

“He had given me a look after one of my doubles and so I thought possibly after that pitch that he was saying something to me,” Díaz told reporters, per the Tampa Bay Times’ Marc Topkin. “So that’s what I heard and that’s how I reacted.

“I initially thought it was toward me, but when I turned around and asked what he was saying, he was saying how it wasn’t, it was toward him, but I was already a little bit heated so it escalated a little bit.”