Red Sox Wrap: Rays’ Four-Run Sixth Inning Difference In Win Over Boston

The Boston Red Sox couldn’t make it three wins a row Tuesday as they dropped an 8-4 decision to the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park.

With the loss, the Red Sox fall to 45-36 on the season while the Rays jump up to 44-37.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

The Red Sox never held a lead in the contest, but certainly had their opportunities to do so, which could have changed the outlook of the game.

After overcoming a very early three-run deficit, the Red Sox left seven runners on base from the third through fifth innings. Boston’s best chance came in the bottom of the third with the bases loaded, but Kevin Kiermaier made a solid catch up against the left-field wall, on a warning track shot from Christian Vázquez.

With Red Sox missing their opportunity to break the deadlock, the Rays jumped back in front with a four-run sixth inning while chasing Nick Pivetta from the game in the frame.

Trying to overcome another multiple-run deficit was too tall of a task for the Red Sox, but they could have prevented themselves from being in that position.