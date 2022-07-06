Red Sox Wrap: Rays’ Four-Run Sixth Inning Difference In Win Over Boston

The Boston Red Sox couldn’t make it three wins a row Tuesday as they dropped an 8-4 decision to the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park.
With the loss, the Red Sox fall to 45-36 on the season while the Rays jump up to 44-37.
ONE BIG TAKEAWAY
The Red Sox never held a lead in the contest, but certainly had their opportunities to do so, which could have changed the outlook of the game.
After overcoming a very early three-run deficit, the Red Sox left seven runners on base from the third through fifth innings. Boston’s best chance came in the bottom of the third with the bases loaded, but Kevin Kiermaier made a solid catch up against the left-field wall, on a warning track shot from Christian Vázquez.
With Red Sox missing their opportunity to break the deadlock, the Rays jumped back in front with a four-run sixth inning while chasing Nick Pivetta from the game in the frame.
Trying to overcome another multiple-run deficit was too tall of a task for the Red Sox, but they could have prevented themselves from being in that position.
STARS OF THE GAME
— Xander Bogaerts returned to the lineup after receiving seven stitches Sunday in Chicago, and crushed a two-run home run in the first inning. The Red Sox shortstop finished 1-for-3 with a walk and three RBIs.
— Kiermaier paced Tampa Bay’s offense with four RBIs, including staking the Rays to a 3-0 lead in the first inning with a bases-clearing double.
— J.D. Martinez put together a strong showing at the plate, going 3-for-5 with a run scored. It was Martinez’s seventh game with at least three hits this season.
WAGER WATCH
Trevor Story came into the contest with +425 odds to hit a home run, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. Story notched his second homer in as many days by impressively going down low to hit a pitch out of off Jeffrey Springs. A $100 bet on this prop would have netted bettors a total payout of $525.
