Red Sox Notes: Alex Cora Assesses Team At Halfway Point Of Season

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox reached the official mid-point of the regular season Tuesday night, with game No. 81 resulting in an 8-4 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays at a soggy Fenway Park.

It was just two months ago that the Red Sox struggled out of the gate and owned a 10-19 record, sitting in last place in the American League East.

To Boston’s credit, they aren’t in the same position they were then, orchestrating a strong in-season turnaround so far that Red Sox manager Alex Cora could admire even after the loss.

“Overall, I’m not good at grades, but we are where we are,” Cora said as seen on NESN postgame coverage. “I think we’ve done an amazing job getting to this point if you think where we were going in that off day going into Atlanta. So, we just got to keep grinding, keep playing good baseball and we know this division is tough.”

Following the defeat, the Red Sox now sport a 45-36 record, good for second place in the division along with holding down the top spot in the wild-card standings. It hasn’t been an easy road to this point, either, with the Red Sox dealing with several injuries, including having most on their starting pitching staff currently on the injured list.

“We’re in a good spot,” Cora said. “We didn’t play well early in the season. We have done a better job I think offensively. Obviously, there’s stuff that we can’t control, health. But we’re not going to make excuses. We’re still going to show up and do our best.”

With 81 games still to go, Cora is just looking for the Red Sox to be in the playoff hunt once the calendar flips to September.