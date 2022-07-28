Patriots Reportedly Sign Free Agent Receiver After Training Camp Tryout

NESN Logo Sign In

A new roster hopeful is joining the Patriots’ receiving corps.

New England are signing free agent wideout Josh Hammond, according to a report Thursday from Pro Football Focus’s Doug Kyed. The Patriots hosted Hammond for a tryout earlier in the day after working out a handful of other free agent pass-catchers on Tuesday.

Hammond, 24, has logged stints with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Philadelphia Eagles since entering the NFL as an undrafted free agent out of Florida in 2020. He’s appeared in two regular-season games, both with Jacksonville late last season, totaling 12 snaps on offense and two on special teams with no receptions.

The Eagles claimed the 6-foot, 194-pound Hammond off waivers in May, then cut him earlier this week.

Hammond now joins a crowded Patriots receiver group that features DeVante Parker, Jakobi Meyers, Kendrick Bourne, Nelson Agholor, Tyquan Thornton, Ty Montgomery, Tre Nixon, Kristian Wilkerson and Lil’Jordan Humphrey.

Following Thursday’s signing, the Patriots have six open spots on their 90-man roster.

New England will hold its third practice of training camp Friday morning outside Gillette Stadium.