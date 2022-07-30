Random Notes From This Patriots Training Camp Noob After First Week

9. Some reporters bring beach chairs and wear sun hats like they’re on the Cape

Looking at you, Tom E. Curran

Your Quick-and-Dirty Day 4 Training Camp wrap. Skip if you?d rather not hear @PhilAPerry invoke the words ?Tebow-style reps.? pic.twitter.com/pfCFyFZ9VJ — Tom E. Curran (@tomecurran) July 30, 2022

10. It’s really hard to see what linemen are doing

Both offensive and defensive linemen spend much of practice doing positional drills on the far end of one of the practice fields. I wish I could give you an actual Cole Strange review, but I either had to pick him out in a crowd while looking through binoculars or watch him and other linemen go through competitive team drills without pads on. I’ve been told that one-on-one drills in joint practices probably will take place on the same part of the field, so this complaint might be evergreen.

11. The music gets really loud during team drills

The Patriots blast music during competitive 11-on-11s, likely to make communication tougher for both the offense and defense. That’s all well and good, but that sound carries across the field, up the hill and into the media tent, forcing reporters to shout out at each other for a little while. It’s more humorous than anything. I am getting sick of Guns N’ Roses, though.

12. Damien Harris constantly is making noise

It never stops. The star running back either is hyping up his teammates, firing up the crowd or just making random barking sounds after practice. The guy has a ton of energy.

13. You get to see a different side of the players

After every practice, many players walk over and hang out with their friends and family on the field, mere feet away from reporters and fans. On Wednesday, Kendrick Bourne’s girlfriend led him through prayer. On Saturday, Lawrence Guy lifted up one of his children so they could grab onto the crossbar. Kyle Dugger was laying on the grass nearby with his family. Matthew Slater’s kids always are running around with their dad’s jersey on. It’s a cool reminder — one which we shouldn’t need — that these athletes, for all their fame and fortune, are real people like the rest of us.

14. To that end, the access is unmatched

The Patriots prefer you go through them to request one-on-one access with a player, but the reality is you can approach most anyone and ask them for an interview. And many of the players have no problem helping out — it’s a great opportunity for all reporters, especially those without experience. Some fans who hang around after practice benefit, too. as it’s not uncommon for players to pause for photos or meet-and-greets.

Some wholesome content for your Friday morning ???? pic.twitter.com/bEdtVdjSvG — New England Patriots (@Patriots) July 29, 2022

15. Your eyes will hurt by the end of practice

Maybe my eyes just stink (it’s been said), but they were sore after each practice. From constantly looking through binoculars (the ends of which can get pretty hot) to squinting when you’re not looking through them, it can be a tough day for the old oculars. Having the sun in your face all day doesn’t help, either.

16. I can’t figure out what Ivan Fears is doing

The legendary Patriots running backs coach confirmed his retirement in June. However, Fears was present throughout minicamp, always watching from afar but not participating. In a conversation with Karen Guregian of the Boston Herald during minicamp, Fears indicated he might be open to an informal role with the team, which still doesn’t list him as a coach. Fast-forward to Friday, and Fears was doing the same thing, this time sitting next to some Gatorade coolers. Maybe he just loves being around the Patriots.