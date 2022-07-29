Davon Godchaux Contract: Details Of Patriots’ Extension Revealed

NESN Logo Sign In

We now know the particulars of Davon Godchaux’s New England Patriots contract extension.

The new two-year, $20.8 million deal the defensive tackle signed earlier this week includes a $10.5 million signing bonus, drops his 2022 salary to $1.5 million and lowers his salary cap hit from $10.25 million to $8.75 million, creating an additional $1.5 million in cap space, according to ESPN’s Mike Reiss.

Godchaux’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, told ESPN’s Adam Schefter the contract features $17.85 million in fully guaranteed money.

The Patriots now have roughly $3 million in available cap space and six open spots on their 90-man roster.

Godchaux received a rave review from Bill Belichick after signing his extension. The head coach on Thursday called him “one of the best defensive linemen in the league” — an assessment Godchaux agreed with.

“If I’m being honest, yes I do,” the 27-year-old said after Thursday’s training camp practice. “? I do consider myself one of the best defensive linemen in the league.”