NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox cannot figure out the American League East.

Boston suffered another tough loss at the hands of the Tampa Bay Rays, falling 10-5 despite the impressive comeback earlier in the game.

The Red Sox now have a record of 11-21 against the A.L. East following the loss.

For more, check out the video above from “Red Sox Extra Innings,” presented by W.B. Mason.