Celtics’ Matt Ryan Hits Game-Winner In Summer League, Injured In Process

The Celtics came out with a win Monday over the Bucks in NBA Summer League, but they may be down a man going forward.

Boston beat Milwaukee, 111-109, thanks to a game-winning 3-pointer from Matt Ryan — the 25 year old from White Plains, New York, not the current Indianapolis Colts quarterback. However, during the miraculous one-hand bank shot, Ryan stepped on MarJon Beauchamp’s foot and injured his ankle.

MATT RYAN FOR THE WIN pic.twitter.com/0rJgdwh3iY — Boston Celtics (@celtics) July 12, 2022

After the game, Ryan said he tweaked his ankle during the game and re-aggravated it at the end, but said he is fine, per The Boston Globe’s Gary Washburn.

Ryan was one of the big stars for the Celtics in Las Vegas on Monday in front of head coach Ime Udoka, Grant Williams and other front office members. The forward scored 23 points on 6-for-11 shooting from behind the arc. Mifondu Kabengele impressed again with a double-double of 15 points and 11 rebounds, and he had a highlight put-back dunk as well.

It was an odd game featuring a seemingly random change in game score, but the Celtics came out with a win as Ryan became “Matty Ice” for a night.

Justin Jackson was added to the Summer League roster Monday, per Washburn. The former played a game for Boston last season as the journeyman forward hopes to land a NBA contract in Summer League.