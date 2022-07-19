Red Sox Fans Send Messages To Derek Jeter Ahead Of ‘The Captain’ Premiere

NESN Logo Sign In

Derek Jeter’s biggest enemies likely were Boston Red Sox fans throughout his Major League Baseball career while he played with the New York Yankees.

The Hall of Fame shortstop won five World Series with the Yankees, made highlight-reel plays against the Red Sox (including the diving catch for which he certainly didn’t need to dive) and was the center of plenty of debates about whether Jeter or Nomar Garciaparra was the better shortstop.

Prior to the premiere of ESPN’s “The Captain” on Monday night, Red Sox fans were able to send a video message to Jeter that he watched back on his phone. Naturally, there were plenty of comments about the 2004 season when the Red Sox won the World Series, breaking an 86-year drought and how much Jeter was hated on the field.

Despite being an enemy for several years, there was a common theme of fans thinking Jeter was a fine individual away from the baseball diamond.

There were a lot of awesome messages. Check them out below, per ESPN.

We asked Red Sox fans to send a message to @DerekJeter.



Then we showed them to him ? pic.twitter.com/5xly4EMo4W — ESPN (@espn) July 18, 2022

Jeter, kind of, has a tie to the Red Sox now with Jeter Downs on Boston’s roster. Downs, who hit his first career home run at Yankees Stadium over the weekend, was named after the shortstop.