Red Sox Injury Updates: Trevor Story, Matt Strahm, Rich Hill, Matt Barnes

The Boston Red Sox have spent as much time trying to withstand injuries as they have trying to beat Major League Baseball opponents. After a month where the team could not be stopped, the two-front war is starting to be too much.

With the Red Sox recent snag — losing seven of eight games extending before the break — the last thing the team could afford was more injuries. Unfortunately, All-Star starter Rafael Devers appears to be headed to the injured list while All-Star reserve J.D. Martinez is once again dealing with back spasms.

The only good news? A slew of currently injured Red Sox players are on the mend and close to aiding a team full of recent call-ups.

“Red Sox’s Trevor Stroy (injured list, right-hand contusion) is working on his defense and throwing,” Christopher Smith tweeted Saturday. “He has not yet swung a bat. ‘But feeling better,’ (Red Sox manager Alex Cora) said.”

Rich Hill felt good after throwing a three-inning simulated game Friday and will throw a bullpen on Sunday according to Smith. Hill has been hampered with a knee sprain since July 1.

Matt Strahm is still stiff with a left wrist contusion but playing catch. Alex Cora hopes he can return to the team when he is first eligible to come off the IL. The southpaw was hit by a comebacker on July 12 against the Tampa Bay Rays but appears to be healing as expected.

Strahm isn’t the only reliever making progress.