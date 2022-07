NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox closed out the first half of the regular season in a good spot.

Boston dropped Game 2 of their three-game series to the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday night at Fenway Park, losing by a score of 8-4.

While the Red Sox would like to be in first place, they currently sit in second place behind the New York Yankees in the American League East.

