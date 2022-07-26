Red Sox Notes: Boston Hopes Win Can Be ‘Beginning Of Something Good’

NESN Logo Sign In

The rain came down hard at Fenway Park on Monday, but the Red Sox were undeterred.

Boston broke a five-game skid, beating the Cleveland Guardians, 3-1, amid a 38-minute rain delay in the third inning and rain pouring down during portions of the final two innings. The win moves the Red Sox to 4-0 against Cleveland this season.

“Hopefully, this is the beginning of something good,” manager Alex Cora said, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “It’s W, it’s a big W. And you know how I feel about that. We work so hard from 2:00 all the way to the last pitch to get that, and we’ll celebrate. We’re going to turn the page. We’re gonna be ready for tomorrow.”

Whether it’s superstition or not, the Red Sox continue to win while wearing their City Connect uniforms. Monday’s win moves Boston to 12-2 overall and 6-0 in 2022 when it wears the City Connect jerseys. Luckily for the Red Sox and their fans, the team will continue to wear the jerseys throughout the four-game series.

“We played good defense,” Cora said. “I think that was the difference. We turned some double plays. Obviously, Jackie made some nice plays in right field, and we grinded it out and at the plate. It wasn’t perfect, but when you go through stretches like this, you give yourself a chance playing defense. Christian (Vázquez) was great behind the plate. Xander (Bogaerts) and Yolmer (Sánchez) did an outstanding job up the middle — Yolmer with the at-bat, two strikes, it goes the other way. He puts the ball in play. It wasn’t perfect, but it’s a W, and we’ll take them.”

Here are more notes from Monday’s Red Sox-Guardians

— Alex Verdugo came through for the Red Sox again with an RBI double in the sixth inning — his 20th double of the season. Jackie Bradley Jr. hit his 17th double of the season, adding to Boston’s overall lead across Major League Baseball with 215.