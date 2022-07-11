Red Sox Notes: Boston Looks To ‘Ride Momentum’ From Wins Vs. Yankees

NESN Logo Sign In

For the Boston Red Sox, one comeback win against the New York Yankees over the weekend wasn’t enough. Two was certainly much sweeter.

The Red Sox rallied past the Yankees for a second consecutive game Sunday at Fenway Park, scoring nine unanswered runs to overcome a four-run deficit to register an 11-6 win.

The response was much-needed to earn a split of the four-game series, and it was a step in the right direction for a Red Sox club that has had their well-documented struggles this season against American League East opponents — Boston is now 11-20 versus divisional foes.

“It’s huge,” Trevor Story said as seen on ESPN’s “Sportscenter” following the contest. “We feel like we can ride momentum, and I think it just shows that we’re not out of any game. As long as we get a chance, we feel like we’re going to put some runs up no matter the deficit. We have a really good team, a lot of talent and we put wins together like this and we feel really good about it.”

Boston took the Yankees’ best shots in the series and kept on coming back. The Red Sox had built-in excuses they could have used, namely putting three rookies on the mound to start games against the Yankees due to a depleted pitching staff.

But the Red Sox ultimately wouldn’t be deterred against a team that not only owns the best record in baseball, but has played extraordinarily well with a lead. So, with the Red Sox continuing to answer, it should prove to be a confidence-builder with Boston fighting it out with other AL East teams for playoff positioning.

“We play in a tough division…” Red Sox manager Alex Cora said, per The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier. “We feel like we can play with anybody?We’ll keep working, regardless of the results.”