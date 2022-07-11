Red Sox Notes: Boston Looks To ‘Ride Momentum’ From Wins Vs. Yankees

For the Boston Red Sox, one comeback win against the New York Yankees over the weekend wasn’t enough. Two was certainly much sweeter.
The Red Sox rallied past the Yankees for a second consecutive game Sunday at Fenway Park, scoring nine unanswered runs to overcome a four-run deficit to register an 11-6 win.
The response was much-needed to earn a split of the four-game series, and it was a step in the right direction for a Red Sox club that has had their well-documented struggles this season against American League East opponents — Boston is now 11-20 versus divisional foes.
“It’s huge,” Trevor Story said as seen on ESPN’s “Sportscenter” following the contest. “We feel like we can ride momentum, and I think it just shows that we’re not out of any game. As long as we get a chance, we feel like we’re going to put some runs up no matter the deficit. We have a really good team, a lot of talent and we put wins together like this and we feel really good about it.”
Boston took the Yankees’ best shots in the series and kept on coming back. The Red Sox had built-in excuses they could have used, namely putting three rookies on the mound to start games against the Yankees due to a depleted pitching staff.
But the Red Sox ultimately wouldn’t be deterred against a team that not only owns the best record in baseball, but has played extraordinarily well with a lead. So, with the Red Sox continuing to answer, it should prove to be a confidence-builder with Boston fighting it out with other AL East teams for playoff positioning.
“We play in a tough division…” Red Sox manager Alex Cora said, per The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier. “We feel like we can play with anybody?We’ll keep working, regardless of the results.”
Here are more notes from Sunday’s Red Sox-Yankees game:
— It was the second taste of the Red Sox-Yankees rivalry for Story, and the second baseman seems to be enjoying it. Story delivered a key three-run double in the bottom of the seventh to break things open.
“The intensity is high, but that’s part of the reason why I came here,” Story said. “I want to play in these types of games.”
— For the second consecutive outing, Nick Pivetta didn’t have his best stuff. The righty only lasted 3 1/3 innings, allowing six runs on eight hits while also yielding two walks and striking out five. Pivetta has now surrendered 13 runs in his last two starts.
“Against a team like this you got to work ahead and he hasn’t done that tonight,” Cora told ESPN’s Buster Olney during an in-game interview.
— Boston’s bullpen arms turned in a dynamite effort. Kaleb Ort, Hirokazu Sawamura, Matt Strahm and Ryan Brasier combined to hold the Yankees scoreless over the final 5 2/3 innings of the game.
— Rookie Jeter Downs found a way to make an impact even though he started the game on the bench. Downs blooped a pitch into shallow center, which DJ LeMahieu couldn’t come up with cleanly and allowed Trevor Story to score and break a 6-6 deadlock. The play went into the scorebook as a fielder’s choice since the Yankees recovered to get Rob Refsnyder at second.
Downs then made a sensational bare-handed defensive play to start the ninth inning even though he was playing third base, not his natural shortstop position. He also executed a 5-4-3 game-ending double play.
— Starting Monday, the Red Sox play seven straight games on the road before the All-Star break with four games coming against the Tampa Bay Rays and three versus the Yankees.
“We’re looking to finish strong,” Story said. “Everybody knows the division that we’re in. Everybody’s playing really well. There’s really no nights to have off, and that’s the way we like it.”