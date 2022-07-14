Red Sox Notes: Boston’s Offense Silenced In Third Consecutive Loss

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox offense was completely silenced by Tampa Bay Rays pitching in their latest, and third consecutive, loss of the season.

Boston entered Wednesday’s game with some history on their side. Both left fielder Alex Verdugo (6-for-14) and third baseman Rafael Devers (3-for-7) entered the game as career .429 hitters when facing Rays pitcher Shane McClanahan — impressive considering the lefty versus lefty matchups.

After being limited to just one run on three hits versus McClanahan, the Red Sox failed to draw a single walk against three Rays relievers — proceeding to get sat down on just 28 pitches for the game’s final eight outs.

Manager Alex Cora began his postgame press conference by tossing praise McClanahan’s way.

“The difference now compared to last year… he mixed up his off-speed pitches, and he kept us off-balance the whole night,” Cora told reporters, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “They have a lot of injuries and they keep playing… they play 27 outs, and they’re playing good baseball, and they’re pitching and they’re hustling. That’s why they keep winning.”

Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts described McClanahan as “something very impressive to face,” when speaking to reporters, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage.

Here are a few more notes from Wednesday’s Red Sox-Rays game: