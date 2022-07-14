Red Sox Notes: Boston’s Offense Silenced In Third Consecutive Loss

The Boston Red Sox offense was completely silenced by Tampa Bay Rays pitching in their latest, and third consecutive, loss of the season.
Boston entered Wednesday’s game with some history on their side. Both left fielder Alex Verdugo (6-for-14) and third baseman Rafael Devers (3-for-7) entered the game as career .429 hitters when facing Rays pitcher Shane McClanahan — impressive considering the lefty versus lefty matchups.
After being limited to just one run on three hits versus McClanahan, the Red Sox failed to draw a single walk against three Rays relievers — proceeding to get sat down on just 28 pitches for the game’s final eight outs.
Manager Alex Cora began his postgame press conference by tossing praise McClanahan’s way.
“The difference now compared to last year… he mixed up his off-speed pitches, and he kept us off-balance the whole night,” Cora told reporters, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “They have a lot of injuries and they keep playing… they play 27 outs, and they’re playing good baseball, and they’re pitching and they’re hustling. That’s why they keep winning.”
Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts described McClanahan as “something very impressive to face,” when speaking to reporters, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage.
Here are a few more notes from Wednesday’s Red Sox-Rays game:
— The Red Sox are losers in seven of their last nine games played.
— Rays shortstop Taylor Walls entered Wednesday’s game a career .121 hitter against the Red Sox in 33 previous at-bats. His fourth-inning blast gave him not only his first home run versus Boston, but his first extra-base hit against it.
— Boston has sent rookie starting pitchers to the mound in eight of their last twelve games as stated by Dave O’Brien on NESN’s in-game coverage.
— The loss drops the Red Sox out of the American League Wild Card picture, positioning them in a tie with the Seattle Mariners and Toronto Blue Jays.
— The Red Sox have yet to win a series against an AL East team — losers of nine with two splits.
— The Red Sox will look to avoid a four-game sweep Thursday. First pitch from Tropicana Field is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET, and you can catch the game, along with an hour of pregame coverage, on NESN.