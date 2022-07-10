Red Sox Notes: Boston’s Role Players Come Through In Clutch

NESN Logo Sign In

Fenway Park was witness to the classic feeling of a Red Sox versus Yankees game.

New York was in control through Saturday night’s game, but Boston showed no quit. Alex Verdugo came through in the clutch in the 10th inning to score the two game-winning runs to give the Red Sox a 6-5 win. It was Boston’s second walk-off win of the year.

“We battled,” manager Alex Cora told reporters, per team-provided audio. “We took some chances late in the game. I don’t like chasing wins with the bullpen. We were putting good at-bats. A one-run game when Rob (Refsnyder) hits the homer. It’s like, okay, we’re one swing away from tying. So we went aggressive with (John) Schreiber and Tanner (Houck). Then we tied the game in the eighth, and we sent Tanner out. A good overall win.”

The win snapped a four-game losing streak for Boston. The Red Sox have now won their last five extra-inning games after beginning the season 0-6, per Devin Benson of Red Sox communications and media relations. It was also the first win this season when trailing after seven innings (entered 0-29), and it was their 16th come-from-behind win.

Verdugo was clutch not just in the 10th inning but also in the 8th inning, hitting a RBI single to tie the game, 3-3. The left fielder isn’t shy from heroics, and the Red Sox needed it with the absence of Rafael Devers from the lineup.

“He missed a pitch before that one,” Cora said. “He got a pitch up in the zone and put a good swing on it. Dugie’s swinging the bat well. He’s staying on pitches. He’s been clutch for us, lately, and got a good pitch to hit, goes the other way, then he worked the count to his advantage at the end and put another great swing. It was a good day for him.”

