Red Sox Vs. Rays Lineups: Jarren Duran Moves To Right As Boston Tries To Avoid Sweep

The Boston Red Sox enter Thursday night looking to avoid a series sweep against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field.

Jarren Duran will replace Rob Refsnyder as he bats leadoff and shifts into right field. Franchy Cordero also is returning to the lineup and will replace Bobby Dalbec at first base. Jeter Downs will remain at second base in place of the injured Trevor Story.

Kutter Crawford will take the mound for the Sox while the Rays give the ball to Drew Rasmussen.

Boston will look to avoid another loss to the Rays after dropping the first three games of the four-game set.

You can watch Thursday’s game from Tropicana Field with NESN 360. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET after an hour of pregame starts at 6 p.m. ET.

Here are the full lineups for Red Sox-Rays:

BOSTON RED SOX (47-42)

Jarren Duran, RF

Rafael Devers, 3B

J.D. Martinez, DH

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Alex Verdugo, LF

Franchy Cordero, 1B

Kevin Plawecki, C

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Jeter Downs, 2B