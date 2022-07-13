Trevor Story Injury: Red Sox Infielder Provides Further Insight On Hand

NESN Logo Sign In

The biggest news regarding the injury to Trevor Story had been previously shared: The Boston Red Sox infielder had negative X-Rays on his hand after leaving Tuesday’s game early.

Story was hit on the right hand by a 89 mph pitch from Corey Kluber during Tuesday’s loss at Tropicana Field. He provided further insight while speaking to reporters in Tampa Bay before Wednesday’s contest.

“Just a lot of contrast, soft tissue, just trying to get the swelling out,” Story said, as seen on NESN’s pregame coverage. “It’s, you know, just doing this. It’ll be a lot of this I think for the next couple of days, just really getting the swelling down, kind of getting the pain out of there.

“I can move it and flex it, but, especially right now just so recently after the injury, it’s pretty sore,” Story added.

The second baseman is not sure if he’ll need a stint on the injured list, but is hoping that won’t be needed, according to multiple reports.

Similarly, Red Sox manager Alex Cora told WEEI on Wednesday the team is hoping Story will be back for Boston’s series against the New York Yankees. Boston will open up that series in New York on Friday night after the final two games against the Rays.

Jeter Down will replace Story at second base when the Red Sox take on the Rays for the third game of their four-game set. You can watch it on NESN with first pitch set for 7:10 p.m. ET.