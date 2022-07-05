Red Sox Vs. Rays Lineups: Xander Bogaerts Returns To Righty-Heavy Order

NESN Logo Sign In

Xander Bogaerts’ absence from the Red Sox lineup was short-lived.

The shortstop returns to the Boston batting order Tuesday night when the Sox continue their series with the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park. Bogaerts missed Monday’s game after being spiked Sunday in Chicago.

The Rays will send left-hander Jeffrey Springs to the mound. The do-everything Springs is having a sensational year for Tampa Bay, allowing just 15 runs in 60 innings over 18 appearances (10 starts). The Red Sox will use it as an opportunity to get a pair of left-handed bats off their feet to start the night. Rafael Devers and Alex Verdugo will both get the night off, as Rob Refsnyder will play left and hit second, while Christian Arroyo gets the start at third.

Also down is Jackie Bradley Jr., as Franchy Cordero will head out to right field with Bobby Dalbec getting the start at first base.

Nick Pivetta will get the start on the mound for the Red Sox. He’s 8-1 with a 1.95 ERA and 0.92 WHIP in his last 11 starts, becoming the first Boston pitcher since Clay Buchholz to win eight games with a sub-2.00 ERA in an 11-start span.

Here are the lineups for Tuesday night’s game. Coverage on NESN begins at 6 p.m. ET followed by first pitch at 7:10 p.m.

BOSTON RED SOX (45-35)

Jarren Duran, CF

Rob Refsnyder, LF

J.D. Martinez, DH

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Christian Vazquez, C

Trevor Story, 2B

Franchy Cordero, RF

Christian Arroyo, 3B

Bobby Dalbec, 1B