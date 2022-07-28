Two-Time Masters Champ Bubba Watson Reportedly Defecting To LIV Golf

NESN Logo Sign In

Two-time Masters champion Bubba Watson reportedly is becoming the latest golfer to leave the PGA Tour.

Watson will follow the same path of Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka among others and join LIV Golf, according to The Telegraph and ESPN.

The 43-year-old Watson, who has been out since late May due to a torn meniscus, reportedly plans to make his LIV debut when the tour comes to The International Golf Club in Bolton, Mass. over Labor Day weekend.

Watson hasn’t been one of the top golfers on the PGA for a while as he’s ranked 86th in the world. But he has a laundry list of accolades that still makes him a household name. Watson won the Masters in 2012 and 2014 and represented Team USA at four Ryder Cups. Watson has 12 career PGA Tour wins in total.

There were no reports of the contract Watson signed with LIV, but it’s presumably a sizable one after the Saudi-backed organization has thrown massive amounts of money to get well-known golfers to leave the PGA and join them.

Watson is just another golfer to be part of the movement, and he most likely won’t be the last one, either.