Red Sox’s Challenging 10-Game Homestand Will Decide Their Fate

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox brass will have some decisions to make with the Major League Baseball trade deadline looming.

Considering the team’s current position — 48-45 and sitting two games back of a wild-card spot — Red Sox manager Alex Cora and his roster will have a 10-game homestand to determine their fate. If the players can go on a run or at least stay afloat, they should get some meaningful help. If not, we could see somewhat of a buy-and-sell mode from Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom.

The Red Sox will play three games against the Toronto Blue Jays, four games against the Cleveland Guardians and three games against the Milwaukee Brewers at Fenway Park. The stretch starts Friday and will conclude on July 31.

After the series of competitive battles against three teams over .500, Boston will go to Houston to take on the Astros for one game before the trade deadline. By that point, a decision will have to be made.

It’s more likely than not that the Red Sox invest in the current roster in some capacity. But a collapse of the same magnitude as before the break could sink this team and their chances of buying at the deadline. The Red Sox limped to the All-Star break by posting a 4-10 record to close out the half, all of which were against American League East opponents.

The roster should take solace in controlling their own fate.