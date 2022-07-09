Red Sox’s Chris Sale Set To Make Major League Return Vs. Rays

NESN Logo Sign In

The wait is (almost) over. Chris Sale is scheduled to make his return to Major League Baseball.

Ian Brown of MLB.com has reported that Sale’s return to the mound was made official by the Boston Red Sox on Friday, as they have penciled the starter in for a start against the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday.

It’s been a long road back to Sale, who hasn’t made a start since the Red Sox’s Game 6 loss to the Houston Astros in the 2021 ALCS. The 33-year-old suffered an injury to his rib cage ahead of spring training. Though his arm and shoulder were not impacted, Sale suffered a personal, non-COVID medical issue in May that shut his throwing down temporarily.

The fiery lefty made three rehab starts, and will slot back into a rotation that needs veteran arms badly. Michael Wacha and Rich Hill recently made a trip to the injured list, while Nathan Eovaldi and Garrett Whitlock have trailed Sale in making rehab starts for Worcester.

Now, as they scuffle, the Red Sox will hope to get vintage Sale back as they make a second-half push.