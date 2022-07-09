How Garrett Whitlock, Kiké Hernández Performed In WooSox Rehab Starts

NESN Logo Sign In

Garrett Whitlock and Kiké Hernández saw their first bit of game action at Polar Park on Friday night.

Despite a home run from Jeter Downs –his third straight game with a dinger — the Worcester Red Sox lost, 5-3, to the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders.

Whitlock came on in the fifth inning for his rehab assignment — his first appearance since June 7 after being placed on the injured list due to right hip inflammation. The right-hander went two innings allowing six hits and two earned runs. He struck out three batters on 34 pitches — 26 of which were strikes.

Hernández got the rehab start at designated hitter for the WooSox. He went 0-for-4, striking out twice. Hernández was placed on the IL on June 8 due to a right flexor strain.

Nathan Eovaldi will make be making his rehab start for Worcester on Saturday. The right-hander was placed on the injured list on June 12 for low back inflammation, retroactive to June 9.

Despite not achieving ideal results, Boston fans should be encouraged to see Whitlock and Hernández making strides to return to the Red Sox.