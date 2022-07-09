Red Sox Wrap: Boston Falls To Yankees In Nightmare Game

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox dropped their second straight game against the New York Yankees, losing 12-5 at Fenway Park on Friday.

Boston fell to 45-39 on the season, while New York improved to 61-23.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Friday night slowly snowballed into a nightmare for the Red Sox.

It started with a first inning in which the Yankees would jump all over Red Sox starter Connor Seabold. New York scored four runs on four hits, forcing Seabold to throw 37 pitches in the opening frame. Boston and New York would trade runs over the next inning and a half before things got really ugly.

After allowing the first two Yankees to reach in the third inning, Seabold would get Joey Gallo to hit a high fly ball that Christian Arroyo lost in the lights, allowing a pair of runs to score, pushing the 26-year-old past the 60 pitch mark. Two batters later, he would be removed from the game with a right-hand injury.

It looked as though Boston could start to mount a comeback in the fourth inning, with Trevor Story and Bobby Dalbec connecting on home runs before Rob Refsnyder, J.D. Martinez and Xander Bogaerts loaded the bases. Fenway Park rose to their feet in support of Christian Vázquez, before he struck out on a floating slider over the heart of the plate.