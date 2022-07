NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox have some help on the way.

The Red Sox got a huge win Thursday night, defeating the Cleveland Guardians 4-2 at Fenway Park to split the series at two games apiece.

Rich Hill, Matt Barnes, and Christian Arroyo all took part in rehab assignments with the goal of being back in the majors soon.

