Scouts Praise Boston College Receiver As Potential Riser In 2023 NFL Draft

If all things break right for Boston College, the Eagles could have two first-round selections in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Quarterback Phil Jurkovec will return to play one more year at Boston College, and the signal-caller has momentum has a potential No. 1 overall pick.

Jurkovec will likely be throwing a lot to senior wide receiver Zay Flowers, who turned down six figures in NIL money to stay at Chestnut Hill.

Flowers was identified by ESPN Draft analyst Matt Miller as an “under-the-radar” prospect who could rise their way to the first round of the NFL Draft. In the past two seasons, Flowers has 100 catches for 1,638 yards and 14 touchdowns, and scouts have told Miller Flowers has “the burst, body control and toughness to overcome his lack of elite size, assets that showed up consistently in 2021.” More targets could be on his way in the 2022 season.

“He’s the best deep threat in CFB,” a scout from an NFC team told Miller. “He’s undersized and there were some drops last year, but with the QB (Jurkovec) returning, he’ll have a ton more targets.”

Flowers stands at 5-foot-10, 177 pounds. His physical stature may scare away some scouts, but he may fulfill a huge role for the Eagles that could impress scouts.

“As long as we’re obsessed with Deebo Samuel-type usage from receivers, Flowers should get a ton of looks,” a scout from an AFC team said. “He’s not that big and he’s not a true running back, but the different ways you can get him involved should perk people up. I think he’s better than (rookie Chiefs second-round pick) Skyy Moore was.”