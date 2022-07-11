Trevor Story Enjoying Playing In ‘Intense’ Red Sox-Yankees Rivalry

NESN Logo Sign In

Boston Red Sox second baseman Trevor Story could feel the pressure get ratcheted up when the New York Yankees came to Fenway Park for a four-game series.

It’s all a part of Story, who signed with the Red Sox this offseason after spending the first six years of his career with the Colorado Rockies, getting accustomed to playing in the biggest rivalry in all of baseball.

“Intense,” Story said of the matchup, as seen on ESPN’s “Sportscenter” following Boston’s 11-6 victory Sunday night. “Just a lot of back-and-forth. I think some really good baseball being played out here. It’s Yankees-Red Sox, it doesn’t get much bigger than that. This is kind of my first or second taste of it. It’s fun, man. It’s a lot of fun.”

The bright lights that come with facing the Yankees didn’t seem to bother Story in the series finale. With Boston holding onto a one-run lead and the bases loaded in the bottom of the seventh, Story came through with a bases-clearing double, which blew things open and was part of nine unanswered runs for the Red Sox.

And for Story, being in the middle of the action in this rivalry is exactly where he wants to be.

“It certainly lives up to the hype,” Story said. “You can never really say for yourself until you’re in this situation and playing these games at Fenway. The intensity is high, but that’s part of the reason why I came here. I want to play in these types of games.”

Story won’t have to wait long to see the Yankees again. After Boston begins a four-game set with the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday, Story and the Red Sox will travel to New York to face the Yankees in their final series before the All-Star break.