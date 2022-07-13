Red Sox Vs. Rays Lineups: Jeter Downs Replaces Injured Trevor Story

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox suffered a pair of injuries during the second game of their four-game set at Tropicana Field and it’s prompted Jeter Downs to enter the starting lineup one night later.

Downs will replace the injured Trevor Story at second base when the Red Sox take on the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday night. Fortunately for the Red Sox, X-rays came back negative on Story and relief pitcher Matt Strahm after both exited Tuesday’s game early.

In addition to Downs, J.D. Martinez and Rob Refsnyder will return to the lineup with Martinez serving as the designated hitter and batting third. Refsnyder will bat leadoff while playing in right field.

Josh Winckowski will take the mound for the Red Sox while the Rays give the ball to All-Star lefty Shane McClanahan.

Boston will hope to avoid a series loss after dropping each of the last two to Tampa Bay.

You can watch Wednesday’s game from Tropicana Field with NESN 360. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET after an hour of pregame starts at 6 p.m. ET.

BOSTON RED SOX (47-41)

Rob Refsnyder, RF

Rafael Devers, 3B

J.D. Martinez, DH

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Alex Verdugo, LF

Christian Vázquez, C

Bobby Dalbec, 1B

Jeter Downs, 2B

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF