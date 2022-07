NESN Logo Sign In

Boston Red Sox catcher Christian Vázquez came through with an early clutch at-bat in the fourth inning against the Yankees on Friday.

Vázquez followed up Devers’ first inning home run with a deep blast of his own against Yankees pitcher Jordan Montgomery, getting the most out of a 94 MPH four-seam fastball.

No doubt about this one. pic.twitter.com/rZ4MIVT8xH — Red Sox (@RedSox) July 16, 2022

Connecting on his sixth home run of the season, Vázquez tied up Friday’s Red Sox-Yankees game 3-3.

