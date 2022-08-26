Accused Bills Punter Matt Araiza Won’t Play In Preseason Finale

NESN Logo Sign In

Bills rookie punter Matt Araiza reportedly will not dress for Buffalo’s preseason finale against the Carolina Panthers, according to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter. Araiza and two former San Diego State teammates were accused of gang-raping a 17-year-old high school student a civil suit filed Thursday in California alleges.

Araiza, Zavier Leonard and Pa?a Ewaliko are accused of rape, false imprisonment and gender-violence crimes stemming from a Halloween party at Araiza?s residence on Oct. 17, 2021, according to The Athletic’s Tim Graham and Joe Buscaglia.

The Athletic gave details from the suit. (the following contains details about alleged sexual assault. The content may be difficult to read and emotionally upsetting.)

According to the suit filed by attorney Dan Gilleon, the plaintiff, referred to as Jane Doe, was “inebriated” when she arrived and given more alcohol by Araiza, who was 21 at the time, before he ordered her to perform oral sex on him in a side yard. The lawsuit alleges that Araiza had sex with her outside before taking her inside to a bedroom where Leonard and Ewaliko were waiting. They all took turns sexually assaulting her for about 90 minutes as she went in and out of consciousness, the lawsuit alleges.

The police investigation into Araiza, Leonard and Ewaliko is still ongoing. More details from The Athletic’s report can be read here.

Sources tell The Athletic the Bills were unaware of these allegations when they drafted Araiza in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, but they were aware when they released last season’s starting punter Matt Haack on Monday. The Indianapolis Colts signed Haack on Thursday.

The Athletic’s Graham reached out to the accuser’s lawyer and asked if the Bills ever reached out after an initial conversation with the team’s counsel