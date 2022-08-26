Alex Cora Continues To Sing Same Tune About Red Sox Offense

NESN Logo Sign In

Alex Cora isn’t making excuses for how the Red Sox offense has played of late and continued to repeat himself after Boston’s 6-5 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday night.

The Red Sox, for the second straight night, couldn’t capitalize in big moments against Toronto. They came oh so close to ending the game in the ninth, but, as fans have seen so many times this season, Boston couldn’t put the ball in play.

Just how close did the Red Sox come to winning, you ask? They had a runner on third with nobody out.

“It’s got to be better, man. That’s the bottom line. You see the difference with them. You see George (Springer) putting the ball in play,” Cora told reporters after the game, per video provided by the team. “They didn’t get a single in the last inning. It was a ground ball to the shortstop (that) advanced the runner. Put the ball in play with two strikes and great baserunning play and they score.

“Offensively, it’s been going on for a while. We haven’t been good for a while. We’re supposed to hit. It hasn’t happened.”

The Red Sox, specifically over the last two months, have played some of their most desperate baseball. They constantly are swinging at pitches off the plate and trying to hit for the fences, not hit for contact.

But it’s also not even about making contact, it’s about having plate patience — something Cora pointed to Springer having in crucial situations.