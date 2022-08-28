Austin Dillon Somehow Unscathed After NASCAR ‘Big One’ At Daytona

NESN Logo Sign In

Austin Dillon somehow steered through a massive wreck Sunday during the NASCAR Cup Series Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway, and he now sits in the lead with the remainder of the race in question.

Inclement weather stopped the 160-lap event with 21 laps remaining. Dillon’s No. 3 Chevrolet Camaro now sits atop the leaderboard after avoiding disaster with the crash occurring through Turns 1 and 2 on Lap 138.

The crash basically took out the entire front half of the field, except for Dillon, who veered to the inside.

Here's a look at the incident on Lap 138 at @DAYTONA. pic.twitter.com/6CySgUxG2r — NASCAR (@NASCAR) August 28, 2022

You can get a behind-the-scenes look from Dillon’s viewpoint with another video posted by NASCAR.

Ride with @austindillon3 as he avoids the accident in the middle of the corner at @DAYTONA. pic.twitter.com/lrFNkwjbv7 — NASCAR (@NASCAR) August 28, 2022

Dillon certainly would be just fine with the rain and inclement weather continuing as he’d become a playoff driver should it force the race to end early.