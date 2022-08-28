Austin Dillon’s Clutch Win At Daytona Secures NASCAR Playoff Berth

NESN Logo Sign In

Austin Dillon took advantages of opportunities at Daytona International Speedway and secured a spot in the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs.

The Richard Childress Racing driver made it out of a large wreck on Lap 138 that took out nearly half the field. Inclement weather halted the race with 21 laps to go, but Dillon’s No. 3 Chevrolet Camaro tapped Austin Cindric’s No. 2 Ford and took the lead at Lap 158 out of the 160-lap race.

Dillon took the Coke Zero Sugar 400 and became the 15th winner of the season, which puts him into the playoffs. It’s his first postseason berth since 2020, as he snapped a 78-race winless streak that dates back to Texas Motor Speedway in 2020, according to NASCAR.

The win also puts Ryan Blaney, who finished 15th, into the playoffs, but it knocked out Martin Truex Jr., who finished eighth, by three points.

The 16-driver playoff field is now set with the competitors listed below:

Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

Tyler Reddick, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

Kevin Harvick, No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Kyle Busch, No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Chase Briscoe, No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Daniel Suárez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet