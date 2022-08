NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox fought all night but could not get the victory in the end.

Boston suffered a difficult extra-innings loss to the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday night, losing 9-7 in the 11th inning.

Austin Riley powered the Braves to a win, recording five RBIs in his team’s win.

For more, check out the video above from “Red Sox Extra Innings,” presented by W.B. Mason.