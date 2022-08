NESN Logo Sign In

It was not the Boston Red Sox’s night despite a gutsy effort.

The Red Sox dropped game one of the two-game series against the defending-World Series champions Atlanta Braves by a score of 9-7 in 11 innings.

Rich Hill allowed four runs on seven hits, including a big home run by Austin Riley that cleared the Green Monster.

For more, check out the video above from “Red Sox Final,” presented by Aspiration.