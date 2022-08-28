Celtics’ Danilo Gallinari Takes To Twitter, Reveals Extent Of Knee Injury

NESN Logo Sign In

Danilo Gallinari and the Celtics appear to have dodged a bullet.

Gallinari experienced a major injury scare Saturday while playing for his native Italy in a FIBA World Cup qualifying game against Georgia. The 34-year-old suffered an apparent knee ailment as he drove toward the basket and he needed assistance as he left the court and made his way to the locker room.

But fortunately for Gallinari and his new NBA team, the veteran forward did not tear any ligaments in his knee. Gallinari on Sunday used Twitter to reveal that the official injury designation is a torn meniscus. Neither Gallinari nor the Celtics have revealed the 15th-year pro’s timetable for returning to basketball activities.

Gallinari last month signed a two-year, $13.3 million free-agent contract with the Celtics, who are the odds-on favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook to win both the Eastern Conference and the NBA championship in the upcoming season.