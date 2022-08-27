Dan Orlovsky Rightfully Shreds Patriots O-Line After Rough Performance

NESN Logo Sign In

Dan Orlovsky probably feels vindicated by the preseason performance of the Patriots.

The NFL quarterback-turned-talking head has been critical of New England all offseason, specifically taking issue with Bill Belichick allowing Matt Patricia and Joe Judge to have influence over the offense. Orlovsky has sounded the alarm over how the changes could negatively impact sophomore quarterback Mac Jones and cause disarray on the offensive line.

Well, what the Patriots did Friday night against the Las Vegas Raiders only has Orlovksy more concerned.

New England’s first-team offense largely was a disaster, with Jones not looking like himself and the O-line surrendering a preseason high-13 QB pressures, per Pro Football Focus. It was ugly.

Orlovsky on Saturday morning shared a video in which he rightfully shredded the Patriots offensive line.

Take a look:

Disconnected

Lacking the details

Not doing the little



This doesn?t look like the Pats OL we?re accustomed to. pic.twitter.com/9aR3vHqluL — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) August 27, 2022

It’s hard to argue with anything that Orlovsky said in that video.