Dan Orlovsky (Still) Smashing Panic Button About Patriots’ 2022 Offense

Dan Orlovsky last month expressed serious concern over the New England Patriots’ offense.

On Monday, the former NFL quarterback-turned-ESPN analyst doubled down, wondering how exactly the unit will function in wake of offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels leaving Foxboro this offseason to become head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders.

“Two months ago, I said this was the most concerning thing to me in the NFL, and it still is,” Orlovsky said on ESPN’s “Get Up.” “The Patriots took a strength and an advantage, and now sit at a massive disadvantage. I have no clue what their offense is going to be, what their scheme is going to be, and then I was thinking about it last night: Look at their schedule. And look at the teams that they have to play. And find one game where you can be honest about and say, ‘The Patriots have an advantage when it comes to their offensive system or their offensive play-caller.’

“Go through the list. I can find maybe Pittsburgh. Maybe, because Matt Canada’s a little bit of a still unknown. But even in their division — Buffalo has Ken Dorsey, who learned under Brian Daboll, who has this brilliant offensive mind. The Dolphins signed Mike McDaniel, who comes from the Kyle Shanahan, Mike Shanahan tree (and) who’s a renowned, brilliant offensive mind, specifically in the run game. The Jets have Mike LaFleur, Matt LaFleur’s little brother who comes from that same tree that for 50 years in the NFL that offense has worked well.”

It’s still unclear who will call the offensive plays for New England in 2022. It could be Joe Judge. It could be Matt Patricia. Heck, it even could be Bill Belichick himself. The Patriots head coach was predictably evasive Monday when pressed on the subject as New England kicked off organized team activities.

“I’ve called (the plays) and I haven’t called them,” Belichick told reporters. “And other people have called them and they haven’t called them. So, we’ll see.”