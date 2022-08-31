Former Patriots First-Round Pick Reportedly Signs With Chargers

NESN Logo Sign In

Sony Michel’s taking his football career back out to the West Coast.

The 2018 first-round pick by the New England Patriots reportedly is headed back to Los Angeles, this time to play for the Chargers after being a surprise cut by the Miami Dolphins on NFL roster cutdown day, according to a report by ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

Michel couldn’t make things work in a loaded Miami backfield that has Chase Edmonds, Raheem Moster, Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed at its disposal. The fifth-year running back might have a larger role with the Chargers backing up star back Austin Ekeler.

Michel, whom the Patriots selected at No. 31 overall in the 2018 NFL Draft, certainly brings plenty of experience, especially in the postseason, to a Chargers squad looking to make a leap this year. Michel is a two-time Super Bowl champion, including winning it all last year in his only season with the Los Angeles Rams following three years with the Patriots. Michel was productive with the Rams while sharing carries a season ago. He took 208 carries for 845 yards and four touchdowns while also adding a career-high 21 receptions for 128 yards and a score.

The Chargers will hope for similar production to boost an offense that is already loaded with weapons and spearheaded by third-year quarterback Justin Herbert.

Michel will see some familiar faces by joining the Chargers, as former Patriots J.C. Jackson and Kyle Van Noy also now suit up for Los Angeles.