How ESPN Graded Red Sox, Padres For Surprising Eric Hosmer Trade

The newest Boston Red Sox first baseman had a whirlwind of a day during Tuesday’s Major League Baseball trade deadline.

After originally being packaged in the haul for Juan Soto heading to the Washington Nationals, the 32-year-old slugger opted to use his no-trade clause and almost dismantled one of the most significant deals in MLB history.

Once Hosmer was officially out of the Soto package, Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom swooped in to get the left-handed bat on the next flight to Boston.

Bloom traded pitcher Jay Groome (No. 16 prospect on Sox Prospects) in exchange for Hosmer, infielder Max Ferguson and outfielder Corey Rosier. The latter two are prospects seen as fliers with top-end speed. The Padres also will be sending the Red Sox roughly $44 million to cut Hosmer’s remaining contract down to the veteran minimum.

ESPN’s grade for Red Sox: C

The Red Sox are parting ways with a prospect who never truly developed in Jay Groome. The southpaw was a first-round pick in 2016 and just reached Triple-A Worcester for the first time on July 14. The 23-year-old still has potential, but a fresh start could aid his development.

In return, the Red Sox received a reliable left-handed first baseman with four Gold Gloves to his name. Given Boston’s struggles at the position, adding a player with a 1.3 bWAR is a massive upgrade. For comparison, Bobby Dalbec holds a minus-0.7 bWAR and Franchy Cordero, who was recently demoted, has a minus-0.4 bWAR. Hosmer being above league average at the position makes him a substantial upgrade over two players who were hurting the team more than helping from a WAR perspective.

The Red Sox also were able to add two low-level prospects and get the Padres to pay a hefty chunk of Hosmer’s contract. While the deal does not seem to be too shabby, one writer is not convinced.