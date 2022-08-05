How Red Sox Pitcher Michael Wacha Fared In Rehab Assignment

NESN Logo Sign In

As far as rehab assignments go, the one Red Sox starting pitcher Michael Wacha turned in Thursday can only be defined as a resounding success.

Wacha, who has been sidelined due to right shoulder inflammation, dazzled with Triple-A Worcester, pitching 4 2/3 scoreless innings, allowing no hits and one walk while striking out eight against the Durham Bulls.

This was Wacha’s first rehab outing since landing on the injured list on July 8, and with the way he performed, it will presumably be the only start he makes in the minors before returning to the big-league club. The last time Wacha pitched for the Red Sox came back on June 28.

Wacha rejoining the Red Sox would be a big boost for the pitching rotation and provide some stability, too, especially after Boston placed another pitcher on the 15-day list on Thursday.

Seen as somewhat as an after-thought signing this offseason, Wacha blossomed into one of Boston’s best starting pitchers this season. The 31-year-old owns a 6-1 record on the campaign to go along with a 2.69 ERA and a 1.11 WHIP.

Now, his return to the Red Sox from injury will certainly be a welcomed addition.