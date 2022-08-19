Ex-Red Sox Hunter Renfroe Dents Scoreboard With Jaw-Dropping Home Run

Hunter Renfroe kicked off his weekend with a little property damage.
The Milwaukee Brewers slugger absolutely demolished a home run Friday afternoon against the Chicago Cubs that left a baseball-sized dent in the left-field scoreboard at Wrigley Field.
The ball traveled 427 feet with an exit velocity of 106.8 mph and a launch angle of 29 degrees, according to Statcast, but those numbers hardly highlight the home run’s “wow” factor.
Check out the jaw-dropping blast in the video below.
And this video really showcases the imprint in the scoreboard.
The home run off Keegan Thompson was Renfroe’s 22nd dinger of 2022. Renfroe has been productive in his first season with Milwaukee after spending time with the San Diego Padres, Tampa Bay Rays and Boston Red Sox.
The Red Sox traded Renfroe to the Brewers over the offseason, just before the Major League Baseball lockout, in exchange for Jackie Bradley Jr. and two prospects (Alex Binelas and David Hamilton). The move hasn’t worked out for Boston with Bradley now playing for the Toronto Blue Jays after being released earlier this month. But perhaps Binelas and/or Hamilton will help change the narrative at some point.
Until then, we’ll continue to keep tabs on Renfroe. He’s not a perfect player, as there’s still some swing and miss in his game, but few sluggers across MLB possess his power, which obviously was on full display Friday in the Windy City.