Ex-Red Sox Hunter Renfroe Dents Scoreboard With Jaw-Dropping Home Run

Hunter Renfroe kicked off his weekend with a little property damage.

The Milwaukee Brewers slugger absolutely demolished a home run Friday afternoon against the Chicago Cubs that left a baseball-sized dent in the left-field scoreboard at Wrigley Field.

The ball traveled 427 feet with an exit velocity of 106.8 mph and a launch angle of 29 degrees, according to Statcast, but those numbers hardly highlight the home run’s “wow” factor.

Check out the jaw-dropping blast in the video below.

Hunter Renfroe hits one off the scoreboard! ? pic.twitter.com/AHVt9I85Wo — MLB (@MLB) August 19, 2022

And this video really showcases the imprint in the scoreboard.

The home run off Keegan Thompson was Renfroe’s 22nd dinger of 2022. Renfroe has been productive in his first season with Milwaukee after spending time with the San Diego Padres, Tampa Bay Rays and Boston Red Sox.