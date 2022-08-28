‘Ichiro Girl’ Reunites With Mariners Legend In Wholesome MLB Moment

NESN Logo Sign In

Seattle fans got a wonderfully wholesome moment prior to the Mariners’ game against the Cleveland Guardians on Saturday.

Iris Skinner threw out the ceremonial first pitch Saturday, but most fans would probably know her as “Ichiro Girl.” She got the nickname during a Mariners game against the New York Yankees on July 8, 2010. A foul ball was hit into the stands, and Ichiro Suzuki tried to make a play on it, but the ball was out of his reach. Skinner was sitting where Suzuki tried to retrieve the ball and slightly bumped into her. Skinner was elated to not only be near Suzuki but have his glove graze her to the point where she could not contain her excitement.

While Skinner was making her way out to throw the first pitch Saturday, it was announced it would be Suzuki catching for her. The moment was not planned as Skinner could not believe it and was excited to see the 10-time All-Star at T-Mobile Park.

The Mariners mic’d up Skinner in a Twitter video captioned, ” ‘Ichiro Girl’ reuniting with Ichiro is the most wholesome thing we’ve ever seen.” You can see her reaction below:

?Ichiro Girl? reuniting with Ichiro is the most wholesome thing we?ve ever seen ? pic.twitter.com/vrM41SHLaB — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) August 27, 2022

After throwing her pitch, Skinner confirmed to Suzuki no one told her she would be meeting the 2001 American League MVP again. Suzuki signed the baseball, and the two took a picture after the first pitch. And Skinner was all smiles and unable to contain her excitement after her interaction with Suzuki.

While the Guardians did bet the Mariners that night, 4-3, seeing “Ichiro Girl” getting excited to see her idol again after 12 years might be the most wholesome moment of the season.