Patriots Fans Who Wanted Trey Flowers Won’t Enjoy Reported Dolphins Contract

It was speculated that defensive standout Trey Flowers could return to the New England Patriots after remaining on the free-agent market throughout the summer.

Flowers, after all, recorded a career season during his final campaign in New England in 2018 and his prolonged availability after being released in March hinted he would be cheap. Those reunion dreams have been dashed, though, as Flowers reportedly agreed to join the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

But for the Patriots fans who were hoping New England would add Flowers to bolster its defense, the reported contract details might not sit well. Flowers was granted a very modest one-year deal worth $2.1 million with incentives making it a potential $3 million, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Flowers played for $11 million during 2020 and $14 million last season after earning a massive signing bonus upon joining the Detroit Lions before the 2019 season.

Even with Flowers missing time each of the last two seasons, it’s still a modest, team-friendly deal for a starting caliber 29-year-old pass rusher. His average annual value this season ranks well down Spotrac’s list of defensive ends.

Should New England have signed Flowers to the same contract, his AAV would have ranked near punter Jake Bailey’s $3 million with a number of other special teamers and rookie contracts. New England currently has $6.1 million in cap space, per cap expert Miguel Benzan.

Instead, the Patriots will prepare for Flowers and the Dolphins in Week 1.