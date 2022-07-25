Red Sox’s Trevor Story To Join Team USA For World Baseball Classic

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox have their first representative for the 2023 World Baseball Classic.

USA Baseball announced Monday Red Sox second baseman Trevor Story would be joining their pursuit of a WBC title this winter.

The WBC is returning this winter following a five-year hiatus. The 2023 event will be hosted in Taichung, Taiwan, Tokyo, Phoenix and Miami, with the tournament qualifiers taking place in Sept. 2022 and the pool tournament taking place in March 2023.

The United States won the 2017 WBC, with former Red Sox players Andrew Miller, Jonathan Lucroy and Ian Kinsler playing on the team — though none of those players were on their roster at the time of the tournament. Xander Bogaerts represented Boston for Team Netherlands in 2017.

Story is the first of many players that will join WBC rosters in the coming months. It’s just a matter or time in seeing who the next member of the Red Sox to be invited will be.